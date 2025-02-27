Left Menu

Malayalam Cinema's Influence on Youth Violence Sparks Debate

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticizes Malayalam films for promoting violence among youth, urging for regulations. He highlights recent violence in Kerala linked to drugs and alcohol, questioning government inaction. Chennithala claims the government can quickly curb these issues, stressing a need for immediate intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:33 IST
Malayalam Cinema's Influence on Youth Violence Sparks Debate
Ramesh Chennithala
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has raised concerns about the influence of recent Malayalam action films on youth violence, particularly naming movies like 'RDX' and 'Marco' as culprits. He asserts these films are misguiding young viewers and glorifying harmful behaviors.

Addressing the media, Chennithala emphasized the urgent need for governmental regulations on films that depict violence, alcohol, and drug use. He linked these portrayals to a rise in youth violence and referenced a series of recent murders in Kerala, including a mass murder in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chennithala criticized the government's inability to tackle the rising drug and alcohol issues. He claimed that with sufficient raids, the state could curb these problems swiftly but accused the authorities of lacking the willpower to act decisively. He warned that failure to address these issues might lead to a significant law-and-order crisis in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025