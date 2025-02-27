Malayalam Cinema's Influence on Youth Violence Sparks Debate

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has raised concerns about the influence of recent Malayalam action films on youth violence, particularly naming movies like 'RDX' and 'Marco' as culprits. He asserts these films are misguiding young viewers and glorifying harmful behaviors.

Addressing the media, Chennithala emphasized the urgent need for governmental regulations on films that depict violence, alcohol, and drug use. He linked these portrayals to a rise in youth violence and referenced a series of recent murders in Kerala, including a mass murder in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chennithala criticized the government's inability to tackle the rising drug and alcohol issues. He claimed that with sufficient raids, the state could curb these problems swiftly but accused the authorities of lacking the willpower to act decisively. He warned that failure to address these issues might lead to a significant law-and-order crisis in Kerala.

