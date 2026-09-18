Youth Triumphs: Pochettino Bets on Fresh Talent for US Soccer Revamp

In a bold move, US coach Mauricio Pochettino has opted to focus on youthful vigor for the national team's upcoming friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Canada. Notably absent from the 28-man squad is star player Christian Pulisic, heralding a new direction for the team.

Pochettino sets his sights on nurturing fresh talent as he gears up for his long-term role with the team following his commitment to lead them till the 2030 World Cup. The 13 new players called up reflect his strategy to prioritize emerging talent alongside seasoned veterans.

Headlining the young roster is 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan, whose stellar performance in Major League Soccer has caught the coach's attention. The US team embarks on this new phase with a clear message: it's time for a fresh start, centered on present performance and future opportunities.