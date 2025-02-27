Political Controversy Mars Maha Kumbh Celebrations

The Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav, has leveled accusations against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging that the recently concluded Maha Kumbh was marred by political exploitation and mismanagement. The 45-day event, which drew millions, is said to have been used for political gains rather than honoring devotees' sentiments.

In response, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya dismissed the allegations as baseless, countering claims of polluted waters at the holy convergence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. Maurya emphasized that the state is already gearing up for a more extensive crowd in 2031, emphasizing readiness to handle future gatherings.

Yadav has demanded transparency regarding fatalities and advocated for a Rs 2 lakh crore corpus fund for future Kumbh Melas. He stressed that the historical and cultural essence of the event under previous governments has been overshadowed by the current administration's focus on commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)