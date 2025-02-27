Left Menu

Gene Hackman: The Legendary Actor's Final Curtain Call

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman has passed away with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog at home. Known for his versatile roles, Hackman had a storied career spanning over 60 years, with accolades including two Oscars. Foul play is not suspected, with an investigation ongoing.

Updated: 27-02-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:43 IST
Gene Hackman: The Legendary Actor's Final Curtain Call
Gene Hackman

In a somber farewell to a cinematic legend, Gene Hackman, renowned for his intense performances and two Oscar wins, has died at the age of 95, alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog. Authorities in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where the couple resided, confirmed their passing without signs of foul play, with further investigation underway.

Hackman's illustrious career, marked by over 80 films and numerous television and stage appearances, began in the early 1960s. He gained recognition for roles in 'Bonnie and Clyde' and 'I Never Sang for My Father,' before solidifying his stardom as Popeye Doyle in 'The French Connection,' a performance that earned him his first Academy Award.

Despite his success, Hackman often played roles reflecting his gritty and diverse background, drawing from personal experiences. His effortless transitions from menacing villains like Lex Luthor in 'Superman' to sensitive roles typified his dynamic range. Hackman retired in his 70s, retiring to a quieter life in New Mexico, yet his impact on Hollywood endures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

