Hollywood Legend Gene Hackman Passes Away at 95

Beloved actor Gene Hackman, known for his commanding presence and distinguished career, has died at the age of 95. Hackman and his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found deceased in their Santa Fe home, alongside their pet dog, leading authorities to investigate the circumstances.

Though foul play is not suspected in the couple's passing, authorities have applied for a search warrant to ensure a thorough investigation. The discovery came after a maintenance worker found the house's front door ajar, with no signs of forced entry or evident gas leaks.

Gene Hackman's legacy includes two Oscars and numerous memorable roles, such as his performances in 'The French Connection' and 'Unforgiven.' His career, deemed iconic by critics, spanned Hollywood films, television, and theater. Hackman's departure leaves behind a rich, indelible mark on the film industry.

