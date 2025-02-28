Entertainment Roundup: Streaming Surges, Oscar Glamour, and Space Adventures
The entertainment industry is buzzing with Warner Bros Discovery's streaming growth, Fox Corp's new platform, and Blue Origin's space venture. Gene Hackman's sudden passing and Conan O'Brien hosting the Oscars add to headlines. The academy focuses on disaster recovery amid Hollywood's ongoing film capital battle.
Warner Bros Discovery is making headlines with their bold projection of streaming profits doubling this year. With a target of 150 million users by 2026, the company's shares saw a significant boost, rising over 10% despite a surprising fourth-quarter loss.
In other industry news, Fox Corp has appointed Pete Distad as CEO of its upcoming streaming service, slated for a 2025 launch. Meanwhile, Blue Origin is planning the first all-female spacecrew, featuring Katy Perry and Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.
As Hollywood gears up for the Oscars, old-school glamour returns to the red carpet. Amidst this, the industry faces challenges in retaining its movie capital status as none of the top picture nominees were filmed in Los Angeles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
