Left Menu

Entertainment Roundup: Streaming Surges, Oscar Glamour, and Space Adventures

The entertainment industry is buzzing with Warner Bros Discovery's streaming growth, Fox Corp's new platform, and Blue Origin's space venture. Gene Hackman's sudden passing and Conan O'Brien hosting the Oscars add to headlines. The academy focuses on disaster recovery amid Hollywood's ongoing film capital battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 02:33 IST
Entertainment Roundup: Streaming Surges, Oscar Glamour, and Space Adventures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Warner Bros Discovery is making headlines with their bold projection of streaming profits doubling this year. With a target of 150 million users by 2026, the company's shares saw a significant boost, rising over 10% despite a surprising fourth-quarter loss.

In other industry news, Fox Corp has appointed Pete Distad as CEO of its upcoming streaming service, slated for a 2025 launch. Meanwhile, Blue Origin is planning the first all-female spacecrew, featuring Katy Perry and Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.

As Hollywood gears up for the Oscars, old-school glamour returns to the red carpet. Amidst this, the industry faces challenges in retaining its movie capital status as none of the top picture nominees were filmed in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025