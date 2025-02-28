Priceless Lemon: Sacred Auction Bids Reach New Heights at Temple Festival
A lemon used in rituals at a temple in Vilakkethi village was auctioned for Rs 13,000 as part of the Maha Shivaratri festival. Traditional bids on blessed items, including a silver ring and coin, highlighted the event. Devotees link these items to health and prosperity.
In a village known for its deep-rooted traditions, a single lemon auctioned for Rs 13,000 has become the talk of the town. The Pazhamthinni Karuppa Eswaran temple, located in Vilakkethi, hosted its annual Maha Shivaratri festival, where sacred items were placed on the main deity's idol for a public bidding war.
Thangaraj, a local resident, outbid others to acquire the lemon, clearly signifying its importance and the belief in its power to bring prosperity. Chidambaram from Arachalur claimed the silver ring for Rs 43,100, while Ravikumar and Banupriya jointly acquired the silver coin for Rs 35,000.
Following the auction, these items were placed before the deity for special pujas, reinforcing the belief among devotees that these objects carry the blessings of prosperity and good health to their households.
