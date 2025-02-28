Flame of Virtue: Lessons from Kailash Satyarthi

Former President Ram Nath Kovind underlined the transformative potential of virtues during a recent event celebrating Kailash Satyarthi's autobiography 'Diyasalai'. Kovind stressed that courage, compassion, justice, dedication, and morality, if cherished, can dispel darkness and effect significant societal change.

He commended Satyarthi for his unwavering dedication to child rights, lauding his courage in addressing sensitive issues such as child abuse within religious institutions. Kovind highlighted how Satyarthi's outspoken advocacy led to the implementation of stricter global laws protecting children in these contexts.

Kovind called for a collective societal effort to ensure children's education and safety, urging individuals to reignite their inner virtues and strive for a positive societal shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)