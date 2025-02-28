Left Menu

A Hero’s Journey: US Marine's Ultimate Sacrifice in Ukraine

Ethan Hertweck, a US Marine veteran, was commemorated at a funeral in Kyiv after being killed in Ukraine while aiding local forces against Russian aggression. Initially assisting refugees, he later trained troops and served as a combat medic. His remains returned to the U.S. after a military swap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:41 IST
A Hero’s Journey: US Marine's Ultimate Sacrifice in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A solemn funeral service took place in Kyiv on Friday, honoring Ethan Hertweck, a US Marine Corps veteran who lost his life fighting alongside Ukrainian forces. The 21-year-old, originally from California, was remembered as a hero who gave his life defending freedom.

Hertweck initially traveled to Ukraine after Russia's invasion in February 2022, participating in humanitarian efforts to assist fleeing refugees. Months later, he returned as a trained combat medic, joining a Ukrainian military unit. Tragically, he was killed in December 2023 during an attempt to rescue a wounded comrade in the Donbas region.

His family, who worked tirelessly to recover his remains, witnessed a military honors ceremony in Kyiv's Maidan Square. Hertweck's mother conveyed pride in her son's bravery and dedication to freedom. Following a year-long period of his body being missing, a swap between Ukrainian and Russian forces finally brought him home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025