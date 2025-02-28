A Hero’s Journey: US Marine's Ultimate Sacrifice in Ukraine

A solemn funeral service took place in Kyiv on Friday, honoring Ethan Hertweck, a US Marine Corps veteran who lost his life fighting alongside Ukrainian forces. The 21-year-old, originally from California, was remembered as a hero who gave his life defending freedom.

Hertweck initially traveled to Ukraine after Russia's invasion in February 2022, participating in humanitarian efforts to assist fleeing refugees. Months later, he returned as a trained combat medic, joining a Ukrainian military unit. Tragically, he was killed in December 2023 during an attempt to rescue a wounded comrade in the Donbas region.

His family, who worked tirelessly to recover his remains, witnessed a military honors ceremony in Kyiv's Maidan Square. Hertweck's mother conveyed pride in her son's bravery and dedication to freedom. Following a year-long period of his body being missing, a swap between Ukrainian and Russian forces finally brought him home.

(With inputs from agencies.)