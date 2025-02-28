Remembering Gene Hackman: A Storied Career and Mysterious Demise

Gene Hackman, celebrated for his impressive dramatic roles and significant contributions to comedy, was found dead alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa at their Santa Fe home. The discovery was made by two maintenance workers on Thursday, according to a report by Deadline.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is conducting a thorough investigation into the couple's deaths, which have been deemed suspicious but show no current signs of foul play. Arakawa's body was found in the bathroom surrounded by pills, while Hackman was located in the mudroom.

Despite initial suspicions of a gas leak, investigations found no such hazards. The Office of the Medical Investigator confirmed the absence of traumatic injuries on either body, with toxicology reports still pending. Hackman, a beloved figure in the film industry, is survived by his three children.

(With inputs from agencies.)