Hoda Kotb's 'Today' Swan Song: Reflecting on a Celebrated Career

Beloved TV personality and author Hoda Kotb made a surprise appearance on the morning show 'Today,' warmly greeting her co-anchor replacement Craig Melvin, along with meteorologists Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer, reports People. Roker teased the studio audience with a special moment, leading into a heartfelt video message from Kotb herself.

In the video, Kotb playfully questioned, "Hey guys, wait a minute, are you in my city? Without me?" She expressed her longing to participate as the team explored her cherished New Orleans, immersed in its local food and vibrant music scene. As Dreyer fondly remarked, New Orleans is "Hoda's city," sharing memories of riding with her on a Mardi Gras parade float.

In a significant career development, Kotb recently announced her plan to exit 'Today' in September 2024. Being a staple of the show for over a decade, she shared that turning 60 inspired her to embrace change and devote more time to her family. Her departure leaves an emotional void, evidenced by co-anchor Savannah Guthrie's heartfelt admiration for Kotb's courage to pursue new horizons.

