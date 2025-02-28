A Divine Dip: Officials Unite for a Holy Bath in Sangam

After the successful facilitation of a record 66 crore devotees bathing in the Ganga and 'Sangam' during the Maha Kumbh Mela, officials behind the event enjoyed a ceremonial dip on Friday.

Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand expressed the sense of fulfillment shared among the police and administrative officers as they finally took part in the holy ritual. District Magistrate of Prayagraj, Ravindra Kumar Mandar, emphasized the spiritual significance of bathing in the 'Triveni Sangam'.

All senior officials, including Additional Director General of Police Bhanu Bhaskar and Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, gathered for the event, chanting 'Har Har Gange' amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras, marking the end of this monumental occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)