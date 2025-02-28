A Divine Dip: Officials Unite for a Holy Bath in Sangam
Officials who managed the record turnout at the Maha Kumbh Mela took a ceremonial dip in the 'Sangam' to mark the conclusion of the event. The experience was described as divine, as they gathered to chant 'Har Har Gange' and participated in the rituals after weeks of work.
- Country:
- India
After the successful facilitation of a record 66 crore devotees bathing in the Ganga and 'Sangam' during the Maha Kumbh Mela, officials behind the event enjoyed a ceremonial dip on Friday.
Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand expressed the sense of fulfillment shared among the police and administrative officers as they finally took part in the holy ritual. District Magistrate of Prayagraj, Ravindra Kumar Mandar, emphasized the spiritual significance of bathing in the 'Triveni Sangam'.
All senior officials, including Additional Director General of Police Bhanu Bhaskar and Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, gathered for the event, chanting 'Har Har Gange' amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras, marking the end of this monumental occasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Millions Gather at Maha Kumbh Mela for Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam
Over 50 crore devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam till Friday evening during ongoing Maha Kumbh: UP govt.
Record-Breaking Turnout at Maha Kumbh Mela: Unprecedented Holy Dip by Millions
Maha Kumbh: Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan take holy dip at Sangam
Son Leaves Ailing Mother Locked at Home for Maha Kumbh Holy Dip