Farewell to a Legend: Uttam Mohanty's Final Journey
The Odia film industry mourns the loss of actor Uttam Mohanty, whose funeral took place at Satya Nagar crematorium, attended by his son, Babushan. A veteran of 165 films, Mohanty passed away at 66 due to liver ailments. Dignitaries and fans expressed their grief over the cinema icon’s passing.
- Country:
- India
The Odia film fraternity bid a poignant farewell to beloved actor Uttam Mohanty at the Satya Nagar crematorium, where his son, Babushan, lit the funeral pyre amid the presence of grieving fans and admirers.
A guard of honor accorded by the Odisha government marked Mohanty's final journey after his passing in New Delhi, aged 66, due to liver ailments. The Odisha Police had meticulously organized the funeral, honoring the directives from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
Dignitaries including President Droupadi Murmu and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati joined numerous fans in expressing their sorrow, emphasizing Mohanty's profound impact on Odia cinema with performances in 165 films, including iconic hits and award-winning roles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Government Probes Student Suicide at KIIT: Founder Summoned
Odisha Government Demands Accountability from KIIT Post Tragedy
Odisha Government Calls for Action After KIIT Controversy
Odisha Government Reshuffles Top Police Ranks
Odisha Government Summons KIIT Officials Amid Controversial Student Death Inquiry