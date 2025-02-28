Farewell to a Legend: Uttam Mohanty's Final Journey

The Odia film fraternity bid a poignant farewell to beloved actor Uttam Mohanty at the Satya Nagar crematorium, where his son, Babushan, lit the funeral pyre amid the presence of grieving fans and admirers.

A guard of honor accorded by the Odisha government marked Mohanty's final journey after his passing in New Delhi, aged 66, due to liver ailments. The Odisha Police had meticulously organized the funeral, honoring the directives from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Dignitaries including President Droupadi Murmu and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati joined numerous fans in expressing their sorrow, emphasizing Mohanty's profound impact on Odia cinema with performances in 165 films, including iconic hits and award-winning roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)