Elon Musk Welcomes 14th Child with Neuralink Executive

Elon Musk, a well-known billionaire and advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, has fathered another child, marking him as a parent for the 14th time. The child, a son named Seldon Lycurgus, is with Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive, indicating their growing family.

In a recent announcement on the platform X, Zilis shared their decision to publicly acknowledge the birth of their son, in celebration of his sister Arcadia's birthday. Musk acknowledged the announcement with a heart, though no details of the birth date were provided.

This news surfaces shortly after conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair revealed she also had a child with Musk, adding to the intrigue surrounding Musk's expanding family dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)