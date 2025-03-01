Elon Musk Welcomes 14th Child with Neuralink Executive
Elon Musk, advisor to President Trump, has a 14th child with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink. Zilis announced their son's birth was decided to be made public in honor of his sister Arcadia's birthday. The announcement follows news from influencer Ashley St. Clair of her child with Musk.
Elon Musk, a well-known billionaire and advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, has fathered another child, marking him as a parent for the 14th time. The child, a son named Seldon Lycurgus, is with Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive, indicating their growing family.
In a recent announcement on the platform X, Zilis shared their decision to publicly acknowledge the birth of their son, in celebration of his sister Arcadia's birthday. Musk acknowledged the announcement with a heart, though no details of the birth date were provided.
This news surfaces shortly after conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair revealed she also had a child with Musk, adding to the intrigue surrounding Musk's expanding family dynamics.
