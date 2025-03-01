Left Menu

Pope Francis Faces New Health Challenge Amid Recovery

Pope Francis is resting after a health setback in his recovery from double pneumonia, requiring noninvasive mechanical ventilation following a coughing fit. Doctors caution that his condition remains serious, and while he is alert, his overall health is of concern given his history of lung issues.

  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis faced a concerning health incident on Saturday, just two weeks into his recovery from double pneumonia. He was placed on noninvasive mechanical ventilation after a coughing spasm resulted in him inhaling vomit, requiring medical intervention.

The Vatican, updating on his condition, reported that Pope Francis passed a quiet night and remained under close medical observation. While he is alert and responsive, doctors remain cautious about his prognosis due to his pre-existing lung condition.

The incident has highlighted the fragility of Pope Francis' health, with experts noting the seriousness of the aspiration event. Although prayers continue for his recovery, the situation underscores the challenges he faces amid ongoing medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

