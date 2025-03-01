Bill Nighy Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Ride or Die'

Veteran British actor Bill Nighy is set to add his star power to Prime Video's highly anticipated action-adventure series 'Ride or Die'. Nighy, famous for his roles in 'Love Actually' and 'Pirates of the Caribbean', joins a cohort of acclaimed actors including Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham.

The series originates from an idea by Tessa Coates and will be directed by Peyton Reed, known for his work on the 'Ant-Man' films. The plot centers on Judith, played by Hannah Waddingham, who leads a double life as a highly trained assassin. Her best friend Debbie, portrayed by Octavia Spencer, is unaware of Judith's secret until an assignment fails spectacularly.

This mishap sets Judith and Debbie on a frantic escape from a formidable and enigmatic adversary. The eagerly awaited series will feature other notable performers like Ed Skrein and Sylvia Hoeks, with Skydance Television and Orit Entertainment collaborating in its production.

(With inputs from agencies.)