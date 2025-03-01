Chess Titans: Indian Grandmasters Rise in Global Rankings

Indian chess grandmasters D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa have achieved remarkable milestones in the latest FIDE classical ratings. Gukesh, just 18 years old, has climbed to an unprecedented third position globally, showcasing extraordinary form following his triumph over China's Ding Liren to secure the world title in December. He now stands proudly with a rating of 2787, charting a new course for Indian chess on the international front.

His compatriot, R Praggnanandhaa, meanwhile, made a noteworthy comeback into the top 10 for the first time since July last year. Currently competing in the Prague Masters, Praggnanandhaa's victory at the Tata Steel Masters has propelled him to the eighth spot with a 2758 rating. These achievements underline the rising prominence and prowess of Indian chess players on the global stage.

While Magnus Carlsen remains the world leader with a 2833 rating, and Hikaru Nakamura holds the second position, Gukesh has notably surpassed other elite players, including USA's Fabiano Caruana. The success of Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa reflects a vibrant chess scenario in India, as other Indian players like Arjun Erigiasi and Koneru Humpy also maintain significant rankings.

