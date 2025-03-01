James Gunn Debunks Daniel Radcliffe Clayface Casting Rumors

A DCU movie featuring the complex character Clayface has recently captured headlines due to casting speculation. James Gunn, in response, has officially debunked rumors around Daniel Radcliffe's involvement. According to Deadline, Gunn took to his Threads account to clarify that Radcliffe isn't being considered for the role.

Gunn stated, 'As we confirmed the other day, we're closing a deal with James [Watkins] to direct. Because we don't have a director yet, we haven't even started the casting process. Daniel is great, but we certainly haven't talked to or considered him. So this one is 100% false,' emphasizing that casting has not commenced.

The film, which is being written by Mike Flanagan and now expected to be directed by James Watkins, is set for a September 11, 2026 release. Known for his horror expertise, Flanagan has long expressed interest in creating a unique Clayface film, as he tweeted in 2021 about crafting a 'horror/thriller/tragedy' surrounding the often misunderstood character.

Sources had mentioned in March 2023 that Flanagan's vision for Clayface does not depict him as a typical villain, a concept discussed with Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios. Clayface, who first appeared in 1940's Detective Comics #40, has traditionally been a Batman adversary, portrayed across various media. Notably appearing in Gotham and Pennyworth, the character has diverged from its criminal roots in past portrayals to one with complex motivations and backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)