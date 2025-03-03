Oscars 2023: Glitz, Glamour, and a Night of Surprises

On Hollywood's grandest stage, stars such as Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldana, and Selena Gomez dazzled the red carpet on a thrilling Oscars night. With no clear frontrunner, films like 'Anora,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Conclave' remained in heated contention for the coveted Best Picture award.

Host Conan O'Brien aimed to balance humor and seriousness in his first Oscars hosting role while acknowledging Los Angeles' recovery from recent wildfires. In a year without a dominant film, the Oscars race promised drama and surprises.

With a diverse set of nominees, including the first openly transgender acting nominee, Karla Sofia Gascon, the ceremony also highlighted Hollywood's ongoing struggle to maintain its influence in the global film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)