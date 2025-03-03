Left Menu

Oscars 2023: Glitz, Glamour, and a Night of Surprises

Hollywood stars gathered for the Oscars, with no clear frontrunner for Best Picture among films like 'Anora' and 'The Brutalist.' Conan O'Brien hosted, mixing humor and serious tributes. The night could see surprises in acting categories, while Hollywood battles to remain central in the global film industry.

Updated: 03-03-2025 04:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 04:56 IST
On Hollywood's grandest stage, stars such as Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldana, and Selena Gomez dazzled the red carpet on a thrilling Oscars night. With no clear frontrunner, films like 'Anora,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Conclave' remained in heated contention for the coveted Best Picture award.

Host Conan O'Brien aimed to balance humor and seriousness in his first Oscars hosting role while acknowledging Los Angeles' recovery from recent wildfires. In a year without a dominant film, the Oscars race promised drama and surprises.

With a diverse set of nominees, including the first openly transgender acting nominee, Karla Sofia Gascon, the ceremony also highlighted Hollywood's ongoing struggle to maintain its influence in the global film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

