Left Menu

Zoe Saldana's Historic Oscar Triumph: A New Era for Supporting Actresses

Zoe Saldana received her first Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in 'Emilia Perez.' She praised her fellow nominees and thanked the film's director. In 'Emilia Perez,' she plays a lawyer who aids a drug lord's transformation. Known for roles in 'Avatar' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' Saldana continues to impress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 07:32 IST
Zoe Saldana's Historic Oscar Triumph: A New Era for Supporting Actresses
Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana captured her first Oscar on Sunday evening, an accolade for her riveting portrayal of a Mexico City lawyer in the crime-drama musical, "Emilia Perez." This significant win for Best Supporting Actress follows her previous accolades at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and SAG Awards, solidifying her victorious season.

During her emotional acceptance speech, Saldana extended heartfelt thanks to the Academy for recognizing the "quiet heroism and power" within her character, Rita. She acknowledged the strong sense of community and inspiration among her fellow nominees, vowing to pass on the support she received.

Saldana expressed gratitude towards director Jacques Audiard, whose vision brought "Emilia Perez" to life. In the film, Saldana's character facilitates a drug lord's dramatic transformation, embodying strength and resilience. Known for blockbuster roles in "Avatar" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," Saldana's versatility shines once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025