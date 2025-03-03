Zoe Saldana's Historic Oscar Triumph: A New Era for Supporting Actresses

Zoe Saldana captured her first Oscar on Sunday evening, an accolade for her riveting portrayal of a Mexico City lawyer in the crime-drama musical, "Emilia Perez." This significant win for Best Supporting Actress follows her previous accolades at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and SAG Awards, solidifying her victorious season.

During her emotional acceptance speech, Saldana extended heartfelt thanks to the Academy for recognizing the "quiet heroism and power" within her character, Rita. She acknowledged the strong sense of community and inspiration among her fellow nominees, vowing to pass on the support she received.

Saldana expressed gratitude towards director Jacques Audiard, whose vision brought "Emilia Perez" to life. In the film, Saldana's character facilitates a drug lord's dramatic transformation, embodying strength and resilience. Known for blockbuster roles in "Avatar" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," Saldana's versatility shines once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)