Triumphant Win: 'I'm Still Here' Shines at the Oscars

'I'm Still Here,' a poignant Brazilian drama that captures the heart-wrenching journey of Eunice Paiva, has been awarded the Oscar for best international feature film. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Walter Salles, the film tells the real-life story of Paiva's search for justice during Brazil's oppressive 1970s military regime.

The drama unfolds as Eunice Paiva, a resolute matriarch, confronts the traumatic disappearance of her husband, who was seized by the ruling regime in 1971. Despite numerous nominations in the past, this marks the first win for a Brazilian film in this category.

Competing against notable entries from France, Germany, Latvia, and Denmark, 'I'm Still Here' stands out not just as a film, but as a testament to resilience and the relentless pursuit of truth. This victory has put Brazilian cinema on the international map like never before.

