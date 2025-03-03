Adrien Brody Secures Second Oscar with Stellar Role in 'The Brutalist'

Adrien Brody has clinched his second Oscar for best actor, winning for his role as a visionary Hungarian architect in 'The Brutalist.' This accolade further solidifies his stature as one of Hollywood's most compelling actors.

Brody received the prestigious award at the 97th Academy Awards for his powerful rendition of Lázló Tóth, a fictional character who flees the Holocaust and sails to America in pursuit of the American Dream. The film chronicles 30 years of Tóth's life and his groundbreaking designs that challenged societal norms and depicted a relentless pursuit of artistic integrity.

The actor triumphed over notable contenders including Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan. Directed by Brady Corbet, 'The Brutalist' is a postwar American epic nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture. Brody, who also won the Best Actor prize at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, emphasized the film's relevance today, stating it stresses the importance of equality and combats antisemitism and racism.

(With inputs from agencies.)