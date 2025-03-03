Adrien Brody Secures Second Oscar Amid Star-Studded Night

In a night filled with emotion and glamour, Adrien Brody clinched his second Academy Award on Sunday for his portrayal of a Jewish immigrant chasing the American dream in 'The Brutalist.' Brody, who first won the best actor Oscar two decades ago for 'The Pianist,' expressed gratitude on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Zoe Saldana received the best supporting actress award for her role in the Spanish-language film 'Emilia Perez.' Moved to tears, Saldana dedicated her win to her immigrant roots, highlighting the significance of her grandmother's migration to the U.S. in 1961.

The ceremony also honored Kieran Culkin with the best supporting actor award and celebrated films like 'Anora' and 'Conclave' for their screenplays. Among the winners were 'Flow,' marking Latvia's first Oscar, and Brazilian film 'I'm Still Here,' which captured the best international feature title.

