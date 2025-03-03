Mikey Madison's Rise to Oscar Glory: Behind 'Anora'

Mikey Madison clinched the Best Actress Oscar on Sunday for her role in 'Anora,' marking a pivotal milestone in her burgeoning film career. The 25-year-old actress, who initially gained traction on television, caught the industry's eye with her compelling performance in this Brooklyn-set comedy-drama.

The film 'Anora,' which garnered six nominations, allowed Madison to exhibit her range by mastering Russian, performing her own stunts, and embodying a dynamic character as an exotic dancer. Directed by Sean Baker, who crafted the role specifically for Madison, the film debuted at Cannes to rave reviews and substantial box-office success.

Despite stiff competition from industry veterans, including Demi Moore, Madison's performance stood out, notably winning the BAFTA and Independent Spirit Awards. Raised in Los Angeles, Madison transitioned from competitive horseback riding to acting, seeking the collaborative experience it offered. Her journey to the Oscar stage has been nothing short of extraordinary.

(With inputs from agencies.)