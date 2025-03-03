Left Menu

Kolkata Knight Riders: A Celestial Homage to IPL Glory

Kolkata Knight Riders have celebrated their IPL achievements by registering three stars around the Gemini constellation, symbolizing their victories in 2012, 2014, and 2024. This unique tribute extends KKR's legacy not just on the field but also into the cosmos, embodying their motto: 'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo.'

Kolkata Knight Riders, three-time IPL champions, have taken an extraordinary step to commemorate their victories by registering three stars in the Gemini constellation. These stars mark the franchise's title wins in 2012, 2014, and 2024, each representing a part of KKR's motto: 'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo.'

The stars were registered on the exact dates KKR clinched the titles—May 27, 2012, June 1, 2014, and May 26, 2024. According to Binda Dey, Chief Marketing Officer, the constellation choice relates to the Gemini zodiac sign under which these dates fall.

This celestial dedication is a pioneering expression of the team's spirit and global legacy, transcending beyond cricket grounds and into the universe. Now, KKR's heritage shines not only on earth but also in the night sky.

