Icons of Achievement Shine at Global Business Symposium 2025

The Global Business Symposium 2025 celebrated leading figures across Asia, including entrepreneurs, celebrities, and industry leaders, recognizing their contributions with the Pride of Asia awards. The symposium also highlighted prominent brands and marketing maestros, concluding with an announcement for the event's next edition in Goa, India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 10:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Global Business Symposium 2025, held on February 28th at the Amari Bangkok Hotel, Thailand, recognized notable Asian figures, including entrepreneurs, celebrities, and industry leaders, with the esteemed Pride of Asia awards. The event showcased the extensive contributions and achievements of these individuals across multiple sectors.

Prominent Thai personalities such as Dr. Nattapon Chawla of the Indo-Thai Chamber of Commerce and philanthropist Somchai Chatry received accolades for their efforts, along with a diverse group of esteemed professionals from varied fields. The symposium also celebrated leading Asian brands like Tata Communications and Samsung Electronics for their continued excellence.

The event concluded with the Marketing Meister Awards, honoring top marketing talent. Herald Global announced the symposium's next edition will be held in Goa in May 2025, aiming to continue recognizing influential figures and innovative brands across Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

