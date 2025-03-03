Vasant Celebrates 54 Years with Exciting Anniversary Utsav

In a gesture of gratitude and celebration, the trusted spicy brand Vasant has launched its Anniversary Utsav, marking 54 years of delivering authentic flavors. As part of this milestone, Vasant offers an exclusive consumer deal to enhance cooking experiences with complimentary blended spices.

With every 1 kg purchase of popular Vasant spices, customers receive free packs of Chaat Masala, Shahi Paneer Masala, Pani Puri Masala, and Rajwadi Garam Masala. This exciting offer includes purchases of Vasant's Chilli Powder varieties, Turmeric Powder, and Coriander Powder, available across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Chairman Mr. Chandrakant Bhandari emphasized Vasant's commitment to enriching consumers' lives. He expressed excitement about bringing this unique spice combination to Indian homes as a gesture of appreciation for 54 years of trust and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)