Left Menu

Anora Dominates as Big Winner at 97th Academy Awards

At the 97th Academy Awards, 'Anora' clinched five Oscars, including Best Picture. Adrien Brody won Best Actor for 'The Brutalist', while 'I'm Still Here' made history as Brazil's first International Feature win. The night also saw notable victories for 'Emilia Perez' and Latavian animated film 'Flow'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:18 IST
Anora Dominates as Big Winner at 97th Academy Awards
'Anora', Adrien Brody (Photo/ Instagram/ @TheAcademy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The 97th Academy Awards, a night of glitz and glamour in Los Angeles, saw 'Anora' emerge as the biggest winner, taking home five prestigious Oscars, including the highly sought-after Best Picture award. The film, directed by Sean Baker, also earned accolades for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison.

Adrien Brody shone as Best Actor for his role in 'The Brutalist', surpassing esteemed contenders such as Timothee Chalamet and Sebastian Stan. In an unexpected win for Brazil, 'I'm Still Here' claimed the Best International Feature Film award, defeating notable entries from France, Germany, Denmark, and Latvia.

Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin captured the audience's attention with wins for Best Supporting Actress and Actor, respectively. Meanwhile, Paul Tazewell's groundbreaking win for Best Costume Design marked a historic achievement. The night concluded with wins for standout films like 'Flow' and 'Emilia Perez', which claimed the Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song awards respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025