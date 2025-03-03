Anora Dominates as Big Winner at 97th Academy Awards

The 97th Academy Awards, a night of glitz and glamour in Los Angeles, saw 'Anora' emerge as the biggest winner, taking home five prestigious Oscars, including the highly sought-after Best Picture award. The film, directed by Sean Baker, also earned accolades for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison.

Adrien Brody shone as Best Actor for his role in 'The Brutalist', surpassing esteemed contenders such as Timothee Chalamet and Sebastian Stan. In an unexpected win for Brazil, 'I'm Still Here' claimed the Best International Feature Film award, defeating notable entries from France, Germany, Denmark, and Latvia.

Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin captured the audience's attention with wins for Best Supporting Actress and Actor, respectively. Meanwhile, Paul Tazewell's groundbreaking win for Best Costume Design marked a historic achievement. The night concluded with wins for standout films like 'Flow' and 'Emilia Perez', which claimed the Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song awards respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)