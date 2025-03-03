Left Menu

Nani's 'The Paradise' Set for Global Release

'The Paradise', starring Nani, will be released worldwide on March 26, 2026. Directed by Srikanth Odela, known for reuniting with Nani post-2023's 'Dasara', this film features music by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas. Nani shared the promotional video on Instagram.

The highly anticipated movie 'The Paradise', starring renowned actor Nani, is set for a worldwide release on March 26, 2026, according to an announcement made by the filmmakers on Monday.

This upcoming Telugu cinema project marks a collaboration between Nani and director Srikanth Odela, following their previous success with the 2023 film 'Dasara'.

Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose music for the film, which will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner. Nani, who has been part of popular films like 'Jersey' and 'Shyam Singha Roy', shared the film's promotional video on Instagram, creating excitement among fans. 'The Paradise' is set to deliver thrilling entertainment in cinemas worldwide.

