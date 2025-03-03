Left Menu

The Dream Behind 'Anuja': Shining a Spotlight on Resilient Voices

'Anuja' is a heartfelt short film about a young girl's difficult choice between education and work, highlighting resilience and voiced by producer Guneet Monga. Despite missing out on the Oscar, the film, aligned with Salaam Baalak Trust's mission, celebrates the spirit of independent cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:59 IST
The Dream Behind 'Anuja': Shining a Spotlight on Resilient Voices
  • Country:
  • India

Producer Guneet Monga expressed pride in the short film 'Anuja,' which, though missing out on an Oscar, highlighted the struggles and resilience of children. Her involvement aimed to amplify diverse voices within the realm of independent cinema.

The film, directed by Adam J Graves, portrays the story of Anuja, a gifted nine-year-old in New Delhi faced with choosing between education and factory work alongside her sister. Despite losing to the Dutch-language short 'I'm Not A Robot' at the Oscars, 'Anuja' resonates strongly with young girls' determination not to be limited by circumstance.

Monga's gratitude extended to the cast and crew, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mindy Kaling, emphasizing their dedication. The film, supported by the nonprofit Salaam Baalak Trust, is a testament to the power of dreams and independent storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025