The Dream Behind 'Anuja': Shining a Spotlight on Resilient Voices

Producer Guneet Monga expressed pride in the short film 'Anuja,' which, though missing out on an Oscar, highlighted the struggles and resilience of children. Her involvement aimed to amplify diverse voices within the realm of independent cinema.

The film, directed by Adam J Graves, portrays the story of Anuja, a gifted nine-year-old in New Delhi faced with choosing between education and factory work alongside her sister. Despite losing to the Dutch-language short 'I'm Not A Robot' at the Oscars, 'Anuja' resonates strongly with young girls' determination not to be limited by circumstance.

Monga's gratitude extended to the cast and crew, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mindy Kaling, emphasizing their dedication. The film, supported by the nonprofit Salaam Baalak Trust, is a testament to the power of dreams and independent storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)