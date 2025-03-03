Left Menu

Huma Qureshi's Riveting Return: 'Maharani 4' Promises Unmatched Political Drama

Huma Qureshi reprises her role as Rani Bharti in 'Maharani 4'. The new season, revealed in a teaser by Sony LIV, promises intense political drama. Rani rises from an uneducated homemaker to a powerful Chief Minister, facing political warfare and betrayals, reflecting on past seasons' events.

Sony LIV has confirmed that Huma Qureshi will reprise her role as Rani Bharti in the fourth season of the popular series 'Maharani'.

The latest teaser, released on Monday, hints at a season filled with intense political intrigue and drama. Titled 'Maharani 4', the series sees Rani evolve from an uneducated homemaker into a formidable Chief Minister, navigating the treacherous world of politics with fervor.

In past seasons, viewers witnessed her problematic rise to power, often challenged by family betrayals and political adversaries. Created by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Puneet Prakash, the new season promises to heighten the stakes as Rani confronts new challenges.

