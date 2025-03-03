Lindsay Lohan Dazzles in Stunning Oscar After Party Appearance

Lindsay Lohan turned heads at the Oscar after party, sporting a stunning white floor-length gown designed by the esteemed French fashion house, Balenciaga. Her ensemble was tastefully accentuated with a blue and green necklace and matching stud earrings, as reported by People magazine.

The actress further enhanced her graceful appearance with straight hair and understated make-up, adding to the overall elegance of her look. At the previous year's Vanity Fair Oscar party, Lohan was noted for donning a striking beaded fringe gown, also by Balenciaga, paired with Christian Louboutin heels and sparkling silver jewelry.

Lohan recently revealed her quiet marriage to financier Bader Shammas in July 2022, expressing her happiness on Instagram. In July 2023, the couple welcomed their son, Luai. Continuing her style evolution, Lohan appeared at the screening of Netflix's "Our Little Secret" in a black Zuhair Murad dress with a sheer chiffon skirt, completed by a plunging neckline and shell-accented pieces, as noted by People and ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)