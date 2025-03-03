Left Menu

Supreme Court Lifts Ban on 'The Ranveer Show': A Podcaster's Return

The Supreme Court permitted podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions on content decency. The court addressed concerns over freedom of speech, emphasizing duty alongside rights, and discussed future social media regulations. Allahbadia faces ongoing cases while the court deliberates broader issues related to content regulation and freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:54 IST
Supreme Court Lifts Ban on 'The Ranveer Show': A Podcaster's Return
Ranveer Allahbadia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has given the green light for podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, to continue his work on 'The Ranveer Show' as long as the content upholds standards of morality and decency.

Justice Surya Kant noted that maintaining these standards would make the show accessible to all age groups. The decision modifies the court's earlier ruling that prevented Allahbadia from broadcasting any content.

Meanwhile, Allahbadia faces multiple FIRs due to comments on a separate YouTube show, 'India's Got Latent'. The court also discussed broader issues of freedom of speech and potential regulations for social media, seeking to ensure rights are balanced by responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025