Supreme Court Lifts Ban on 'The Ranveer Show': A Podcaster's Return

The Supreme Court has given the green light for podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, to continue his work on 'The Ranveer Show' as long as the content upholds standards of morality and decency.

Justice Surya Kant noted that maintaining these standards would make the show accessible to all age groups. The decision modifies the court's earlier ruling that prevented Allahbadia from broadcasting any content.

Meanwhile, Allahbadia faces multiple FIRs due to comments on a separate YouTube show, 'India's Got Latent'. The court also discussed broader issues of freedom of speech and potential regulations for social media, seeking to ensure rights are balanced by responsibilities.

