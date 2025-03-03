Supreme Court Lifts Ban on 'The Ranveer Show': A Podcaster's Return
The Supreme Court permitted podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' with conditions on content decency. The court addressed concerns over freedom of speech, emphasizing duty alongside rights, and discussed future social media regulations. Allahbadia faces ongoing cases while the court deliberates broader issues related to content regulation and freedom.
The Supreme Court has given the green light for podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, to continue his work on 'The Ranveer Show' as long as the content upholds standards of morality and decency.
Justice Surya Kant noted that maintaining these standards would make the show accessible to all age groups. The decision modifies the court's earlier ruling that prevented Allahbadia from broadcasting any content.
Meanwhile, Allahbadia faces multiple FIRs due to comments on a separate YouTube show, 'India's Got Latent'. The court also discussed broader issues of freedom of speech and potential regulations for social media, seeking to ensure rights are balanced by responsibilities.
