Remembering Jack Vettriano: A Life Captured in Canvas

Renowned Scottish painter Jack Vettriano, celebrated for his iconic piece 'The Singing Butler', has died at the age of 73 in Nice, France. According to his publicist, there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his passing.

Born Jack Hoggan in Methil, Scotland, Vettriano's artistic journey began when he received a box of watercolours for his 21st birthday. Despite never being fully embraced by the art establishment, his works captured public admiration and fetched high prices at auctions, with 'The Singing Butler' setting records in 2004.

Vettriano's controversial yet passionate style, often highlighting themes of romance and nostalgia, made him a unique figure in the art world. While his later works mirrored his personal struggles with a hedonistic lifestyle, his legacy endures through the timeless appeal of his paintings.

