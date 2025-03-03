Left Menu

Remembering Jack Vettriano: A Life Captured in Canvas

Jack Vettriano, known for 'The Singing Butler', passed away in Nice at 73. His unique, self-taught art resonated with many, despite not being fully embraced by critics. Born into a mining family, Vettriano found fame with his evocative and sometimes erotic paintings, leaving a legacy cherished by admirers worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:33 IST
Renowned Scottish painter Jack Vettriano, celebrated for his iconic piece 'The Singing Butler', has died at the age of 73 in Nice, France. According to his publicist, there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his passing.

Born Jack Hoggan in Methil, Scotland, Vettriano's artistic journey began when he received a box of watercolours for his 21st birthday. Despite never being fully embraced by the art establishment, his works captured public admiration and fetched high prices at auctions, with 'The Singing Butler' setting records in 2004.

Vettriano's controversial yet passionate style, often highlighting themes of romance and nostalgia, made him a unique figure in the art world. While his later works mirrored his personal struggles with a hedonistic lifestyle, his legacy endures through the timeless appeal of his paintings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

