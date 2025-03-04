Left Menu

Record-breaking Oscars Night: 'Anora' Steals the Spotlight

The 2025 Oscars honored the indie film 'Anora,' capturing 18.1 million viewers, down 7% from last year's ceremony featuring 'Oppenheimer.' 'Anora' won best picture and more, grossing $40 million globally. Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the night was applauded by critics for its engaging entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 07:51 IST
The 2025 Oscars telecast, spotlighting the independent film 'Anora,' attracted an estimated 18.1 million U.S. viewers via television and streaming platforms, as reported by ABC on Monday. This showing represents a 7% decrease from the previous year, where 19.5 million tuned in for 'Oppenheimer,' the blockbuster biopic that took home best picture.

'Anora,' a unique fairy tale involving a sex worker and the son of a Russian oligarch, dominated this year's Academy Awards with five honors, including the coveted best picture title. Despite its critical acclaim, 'Anora' has earned approximately $40 million at the global box office, dwarfed by 'Oppenheimer's' impressive $976 million earnings.

In a notable debut, comedian Conan O'Brien took the Oscars stage as host for the first time. His performance received praise from TV critics, with Variety's Owen Gleiberman calling it 'Conan at his acerbic best.' O'Brien maintained a delicate balance between humor and sincerity throughout the nearly four-hour-long ceremony, which largely steered clear of political content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

