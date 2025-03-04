Record-breaking Oscars Night: 'Anora' Steals the Spotlight

The 2025 Oscars telecast, spotlighting the independent film 'Anora,' attracted an estimated 18.1 million U.S. viewers via television and streaming platforms, as reported by ABC on Monday. This showing represents a 7% decrease from the previous year, where 19.5 million tuned in for 'Oppenheimer,' the blockbuster biopic that took home best picture.

'Anora,' a unique fairy tale involving a sex worker and the son of a Russian oligarch, dominated this year's Academy Awards with five honors, including the coveted best picture title. Despite its critical acclaim, 'Anora' has earned approximately $40 million at the global box office, dwarfed by 'Oppenheimer's' impressive $976 million earnings.

In a notable debut, comedian Conan O'Brien took the Oscars stage as host for the first time. His performance received praise from TV critics, with Variety's Owen Gleiberman calling it 'Conan at his acerbic best.' O'Brien maintained a delicate balance between humor and sincerity throughout the nearly four-hour-long ceremony, which largely steered clear of political content.

