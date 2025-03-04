Oscars 2025: 'Anora' Dominates the Night

The 97th Academy Awards celebrated the triumph of independent cinema, with 'Anora' emerging as the night's biggest winner, clinching five Oscars. The film, directed by Sean Baker, tells the compelling story of a New York sex worker on a Cinderella-like journey.

Mikey Madison's portrayal in 'Anora' earned her the Best Actress award, while Zoe Saldana secured the Best Supporting Actress honor for 'Emilia Perez.' Actor Adrien Brody won Best Actor for his role in 'The Brutalist.'

Kieran Culkin took home the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in 'A Real Pain.' The ceremony reflected the growing influence of independent studios such as Neon and A24, which dominated the awards night.

(With inputs from agencies.)