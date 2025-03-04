Left Menu

Oscars 2025: 'Anora' Dominates the Night

The 97th Academy Awards spotlighted independent films, with 'Anora' winning five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Sean Baker. Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldana received acting honors. Other winners included Adrien Brody for 'The Brutalist' and Kieran Culkin for 'A Real Pain.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 10:27 IST
Oscars 2025: 'Anora' Dominates the Night

The 97th Academy Awards celebrated the triumph of independent cinema, with 'Anora' emerging as the night's biggest winner, clinching five Oscars. The film, directed by Sean Baker, tells the compelling story of a New York sex worker on a Cinderella-like journey.

Mikey Madison's portrayal in 'Anora' earned her the Best Actress award, while Zoe Saldana secured the Best Supporting Actress honor for 'Emilia Perez.' Actor Adrien Brody won Best Actor for his role in 'The Brutalist.'

Kieran Culkin took home the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in 'A Real Pain.' The ceremony reflected the growing influence of independent studios such as Neon and A24, which dominated the awards night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025