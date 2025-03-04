Hulu's Oscars Debacle: Streaming Stumble Irritates Viewers

Sunday night marked a turbulent debut for Hulu as it aired the Oscars live for the first time. Technical glitches led to an abrupt cutoff just before the highly anticipated Best Actress and Best Picture awards, leaving viewers in frustration. The platform's viewers were met with an error message stating the event was over, prompting widespread online outrage.

The technical issues were not limited to the finale. Hulu's stream had a bumpy start too, with login problems preventing some users from catching the musical introduction by 'Wicked' stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Disney, Hulu's parent company since 2019, has apologized for the inconvenience and confirmed that the full replay, including the missed awards, is now available on Hulu and Disney+.

The incident highlights the challenges streaming platforms face as they venture into live programming for major events. Other platforms, such as Netflix and CBS All Access, have also encountered similar issues during significant broadcasts in the past. As streaming giants continue exploring live airing opportunities, the industry seeks to refine these experiences for viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)