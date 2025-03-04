Left Menu

Empowering Futures: Presidential Visit Highlights Transformative Skill Development Efforts

The Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, visited the Ekta Skill Development Centre in Gujarat. She observed efforts by the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation in skill development and empowerment of local communities. The Centre focuses on providing industry-relevant training, particularly uplifting women through initiatives like e-auto driver training.

The Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, paid a momentous visit to the Ekta Skill Development Centre run by the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat, alongside key Gujarat dignitaries.

Droupadi Murmu witnessed firsthand the Foundation's impactful initiatives that have significantly empowered local communities through targeted skill development programs. A key highlight was her engagement with women trained as E-Auto drivers, exemplifying economic independence.

This visit underscored the Centre's pivotal role in socio-economic progress through concerted efforts in training over 2000 youth, achieving an 80 percent placement rate, vastly enhancing community livelihoods under the governance of GMR's Corporate Social Responsibility arm.

