Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki's Mega Expansion: A Boost to Gujarat's Automobile Hub

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is set to invest Rs 35,000 crore in a new manufacturing plant near Sanand in Ahmedabad district. The initiative will provide employment for 12,000 people and bolster Gujarat's status as a major automobile manufacturing hub. The plant will be located at Khoraj GIDC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:28 IST
Maruti Suzuki's Mega Expansion: A Boost to Gujarat's Automobile Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced a massive investment of Rs 35,000 crore to establish a new vehicle manufacturing plant near Sanand in Ahmedabad district. The Gujarat government revealed that this strategic development is expected to create job opportunities for 12,000 individuals.

The new facility will be situated at Khoraj GIDC, marking an essential step in strengthening India's automotive sector. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel handed over an investment letter to Maruti Suzuki MD Hisashi Takeuchi, signaling the collaboration.

Enhanced relations between India, Gujarat, and Japan, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are pivotal to this development. This announcement follows a MoU signed during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, promising continued state support for Maruti's growth.

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026