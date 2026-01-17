Maruti Suzuki's Mega Expansion: A Boost to Gujarat's Automobile Hub

In a significant move, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced a massive investment of Rs 35,000 crore to establish a new vehicle manufacturing plant near Sanand in Ahmedabad district. The Gujarat government revealed that this strategic development is expected to create job opportunities for 12,000 individuals.

The new facility will be situated at Khoraj GIDC, marking an essential step in strengthening India's automotive sector. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel handed over an investment letter to Maruti Suzuki MD Hisashi Takeuchi, signaling the collaboration.

Enhanced relations between India, Gujarat, and Japan, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are pivotal to this development. This announcement follows a MoU signed during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, promising continued state support for Maruti's growth.