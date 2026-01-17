Maruti Suzuki's Mega Expansion: A Boost to Gujarat's Automobile Hub
Maruti Suzuki India Limited is set to invest Rs 35,000 crore in a new manufacturing plant near Sanand in Ahmedabad district. The initiative will provide employment for 12,000 people and bolster Gujarat's status as a major automobile manufacturing hub. The plant will be located at Khoraj GIDC.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced a massive investment of Rs 35,000 crore to establish a new vehicle manufacturing plant near Sanand in Ahmedabad district. The Gujarat government revealed that this strategic development is expected to create job opportunities for 12,000 individuals.
The new facility will be situated at Khoraj GIDC, marking an essential step in strengthening India's automotive sector. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel handed over an investment letter to Maruti Suzuki MD Hisashi Takeuchi, signaling the collaboration.
Enhanced relations between India, Gujarat, and Japan, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are pivotal to this development. This announcement follows a MoU signed during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, promising continued state support for Maruti's growth.
ALSO READ
Nepal’s Employment Service Network Falls Short of Modern Job-Matching Promise, ILO Finds
Delhi's Employment Exchange in 2024: A Snapshot of Job Seekers
Viksit Bharat Scheme: Empowering Rural Employment
Dollar Surge Amid Falling Unemployment Claims and Economic Speculations
Dollar Dominates as Unemployment Claims Fall Unexpectedly