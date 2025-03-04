Inside Boforsgate: Untangling the Bribery Web That Shook India

In an explosive revelation, investigative journalist Chitra Subramaniam's upcoming book sheds light on secretive dealings during the infamous Bofors scandal of the late 1980s. Senior Indian bureaucrats allegedly 'tutored' Bofors officials in 1987 on how to exonerate then PM Rajiv Gandhi from any implication in the bribery case.

The Bofors scandal, a significant political controversy, involved a Rs. 64-crore bribe tied to a Rs. 1,437-crore arms deal with the Swedish firm Bofors. This deal was for supplying 400 155mm field Howitzers—an asset instrumental in India's Kargil war victory. The case, which tainted the Congress government, was concluded in 2011.

Subramaniam, covering the case since its inception in Europe, draws from confidential documents provided by Sten Lindström, leading the Swedish investigations. The 320-page book titled 'Boforsgate', releasing March 17, supports its assertions with an 'agreed-upon summary' of clandestine meetings aiming at a potential cover-up.

