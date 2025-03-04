Left Menu

Independent Triumph: Anora Sweeps the Oscars

The 97th Academy Awards honored 'Anora', with the independent film claiming five Oscars, including best picture. Sean Baker took home the Best Director award, and Mikey Madison won Best Actress. The event showcased the accomplishments of independent studios like Neon and A24, which dominated the ceremony.

Independent Triumph: Anora Sweeps the Oscars

The 97th Academy Awards celebrated a significant win for independent cinema as 'Anora' dominated the night, taking home five Oscars including the coveted Best Picture. Sean Baker was awarded Best Director for the film, which tells the story of an exotic dancer with dreams of a Cinderella-like transformation.

'Anora', produced by independent studio Neon, also earned Mikey Madison her first Oscar for Best Actress. The drama reflects the triumph of smaller studios during the ceremony, highlighting a shift towards appreciating diverse storytelling and unique cinematic narratives.

Notably, Sean Baker's direction alongside awards for original screenplay and editing, saw him equalling Walt Disney's record for the most Oscars won by an individual in a single year. Meanwhile, Adrien Brody and Zoe Saldana secured their own Oscars, making the event a memorable night of celebration for Hollywood's elite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

