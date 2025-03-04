Special Guests: American Heroes at Trump's Joint Session

President Donald Trump's first Joint Session of Congress in his second term will be marked by the presence of special guests invited by First Lady Melania Trump. These guests are hailed as American heroes and victims of various national issues, showcasing a tapestry of stories that reflect significant societal challenges.

Among them are Helen Comperatore, widow of a firefighter killed by the same gunman who shot Trump during a campaign rally, and Marc Fogel, an American teacher detained in Russia. Their appearances reflect the ongoing discussions surrounding national safety and international relations.

Additionally, figures such as January Littlejohn, a mother's rights advocate, and Payton McNabb, an athlete turned activist after a sports injury, will also attend. These individuals underline the administration's focus on social issues and the perceived impacts of prior leadership on American citizens.

