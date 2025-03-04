Left Menu

Pope Francis's Health Scare: Latest Update

Pope Francis is stable and using only supplemental oxygen during the day following a respiratory crisis. He will use a ventilation mask at night. The Vatican reports no further respiratory episodes, but doctors remain cautious about his prognosis.

Pope Francis is said to be in a stable condition and requires only supplemental oxygen during the day following a respiratory episode, according to the Vatican.

The Holy See's latest update mentioned that the pontiff spent his day engaging in prayer, rest, and respiratory physiotherapy, with no further complications reported.

Medical professionals have opted to reintroduce a noninvasive ventilation mask for nighttime use, while continuing to administer high oxygen flows during the day. Despite stability, his prognosis remains cautious as doctors prioritize his recovery.

