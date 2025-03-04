Pope Francis's Health Scare: Latest Update

Pope Francis is said to be in a stable condition and requires only supplemental oxygen during the day following a respiratory episode, according to the Vatican.

The Holy See's latest update mentioned that the pontiff spent his day engaging in prayer, rest, and respiratory physiotherapy, with no further complications reported.

Medical professionals have opted to reintroduce a noninvasive ventilation mask for nighttime use, while continuing to administer high oxygen flows during the day. Despite stability, his prognosis remains cautious as doctors prioritize his recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)