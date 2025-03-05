Oscars 2025: 'Anora' Triumphs at Ratings Peak

The 2025 Oscars telecast achieved its highest viewer ratings in five years, attracting an audience of 19.7 million, up from an estimated 18.1 million. The rise was attributed to streaming viewership, as well as the independent film 'Anora', which took home the best picture prize among other honors.

'Anora', a compelling fairy tale about a sex worker and a Russian oligarch's son, outshone major competitors like 'Oppenheimer'. Despite 'Anora's' success, it grossed $40 million worldwide compared to 'Oppenheimer's' substantial $976 million. Comedian Conan O'Brien hosted the ceremony for the first time, winning critical acclaim for his performance.

Even though traditional viewership of award shows has declined in the digital age, this year's Oscars peaked with 104.2 million social interactions, surpassing even the Grammys and the Super Bowl. Despite some technical glitches on Hulu, the event marked a significant return to form for the Academy Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)