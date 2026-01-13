Malaysia Takes Legal Battle to Social Media Titan: Grok's Misuse Sparks Controversy
Malaysia is pursuing legal action against Elon Musk's platform X and xAI due to their Grok chatbot's misuse. Malaysia and Indonesia have blocked Grok amid concerns about its use in generating sexually explicit content. Critics argue the AI's safeguards are inadequate, especially regarding adult and non-consensual imagery.
In a bold legal move, Malaysian authorities announced they will take action against social media giant X and its AI unit xAI, owned by Elon Musk. The companies are accused of neglecting user safety concerning the Grok chatbot, which has allegedly been used to generate explicit, non-consensual content.
This decision follows just days after Malaysia and Indonesia blocked access to Grok due to concerns over the misuse of its image generation capabilities. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has issued notifications demanding the removal of harmful content, yet claims no measures have been taken by Musk's companies.
As global criticism mounts, particularly in the EU and UK, Grok is under increasing scrutiny for its role in producing manipulated images. Despite limiting image editing to paying users after backlash, critics argue Grok has not sufficiently resolved the issue of sexualized deepfakes and non-consensual imagery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
