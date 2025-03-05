Left Menu

Vibrant Conclusion: International Shivratri Fair Captivates Mandi

The International Shivratri Fair in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, ended with the traditional gathering of 'Chauta re Jatar.' Attended by deities and devotees, the event featured vibrant music and cultural performances. Dignitaries, including the Governor, attended the closing ceremony, highlighting the region's rich cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla/Mandi | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The annual International Shivratri Fair concluded in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, with the traditional 'Chauta re Jatar' ceremony enthralling attendees.

Devotees gathered in Chauta Bazar to perform rituals, accompanied by a troop of 200 deities and a traditional hill orchestra, creating a vibrant atmosphere of reverence and celebration.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla graced the concluding event as Chief Guest, enjoying mesmerizing cultural performances and honoring the region's rich heritage and artistry.

