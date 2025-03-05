Carnival Altercation: Accusations and Allegations in Goa

In a recent fracas in Candolim, Goa, Abu Farhan Azmi, son of a Maharashtra Samajwadi Party MLA, has been implicated alongside local residents, following a road incident that spiraled into a larger confrontation.

Local resident Francis Fernandes, one of the accused in the Candolim clash, alleges that Azmi initiated the dispute after a minor traffic incident involving his son, Zeon. What began as a seemingly trivial argument quickly escalated, attracting local attention and eventually police involvement.

The incident drew widespread public scrutiny after social media posts highlighted the altercation, prompting allegations of regional bias. Former actor Ayesha Takia, wife of Azmi, publicized concerns over hostility toward Maharashtrians in Goa as the legal proceedings commenced under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)