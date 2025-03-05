Left Menu

Tech Marvel: Projections 2025 x Freshers Fest Electrifies Parul University

Parul University's Projections 2025 x Freshers Fest brought together over 70,000 attendees for a vibrant cultural and technological festival showcasing student creativity and exploration. Major sponsors like BMW and Taco Bell supported the event, which featured competitions, workshops, and musical performances by artists like Sunidhi Chauhan and Badshah.

Vadodara | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:36 IST
Vadodara, Gujarat: The dynamic and energetic spirit of Gujarat's largest tech festival, Projections, alongside Freshers Fest 2025, electrified Parul University with over 70,000 attendees experiencing a confluence of technology and culture.

As Parul University celebrated its long-standing tradition of techno-cultural festivals, the event offered a platform for young minds to explore technological advancements and groundbreaking projects. Highlights included 50+ events, workshops, and the participation of major industry players like BMW and Taco Bell.

The festival culminated in an entertainment spectacle featuring performances by popular artists such as folk sensation Kirtidan Gadhavi, the versatile Sunidhi Chauhan, and rapper Badshah, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

