Beat the Heat: Essential Car Protection Tips for Scorching Summers

Indian summers are breaking records as temperatures climb above 45°C, with over 200 heatwave days reported by the Indian Meteorological Department in 2023. This extreme heat poses significant risks not just to people but also to vehicles, leading to safety hazards and costly repairs if not properly managed.

To combat the effects of this scorching weather, car owners are advised to take preventive measures. Shubham Moondra, Chief Product Officer at Royal Sundaram, emphasizes the importance of regular maintenance, monitoring tyre pressure, and using heat-resistant accessories to keep vehicles running smoothly despite the severe heat.

Royal Sundaram has introduced a Summer Protection Cover that shields vehicles against damages caused by extreme heat. This comprehensive insurance covers incidents like fire and self-ignition, engine damage, and more, ensuring that vehicle owners can drive confidently without fearing the financial burden imposed by the relentless sun.

(With inputs from agencies.)