Maharashtra's Pride: 'Chhaava' Gains Praise from CM Fadnavis and PM Modi
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have praised the period drama 'Chhaava'. The film, which depicts the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has impressed audiences with its portrayal of bravery and intelligence, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded the period drama 'Chhaava', which unfolds the inspiring tale of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.
During a special screening for legislators, Fadnavis praised the filmmakers for their compelling portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj's life. Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' features Vicky Kaushal as Sambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb, with Rashmika Mandanna and Divya Dutta in key roles.
Fadnavis emphasized the film's role in bringing the valor and sacrifice of Sambhaji Maharaj to the forefront. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognized the film's impact while speaking at a literary conference, acknowledging 'Chhaava' for its nationwide acclaim. The movie's roots trace back to Shivaji Sawant's acclaimed Marathi novel, adding depth to its narrative.
The unexpected praise from PM Modi was acknowledged with gratitude by actor Vicky Kaushal on social media. Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Yesubai in the historical drama, also expressed her appreciation towards the Prime Minister.
